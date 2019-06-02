UPSC Prelims Over, Results Expected In July

UPSC Prelims paper: Union Public Service Commission held Prelims' exam today.

UPSC Prelims 2019: Union Public Service Commission or UPSC conducted the Civil Services Preliminary examination for around 10 lakh registered candidates today. The UPSC Prelims exam was held in two sessions today for two papers. UPSC held Preliminary examination of the Civil Services examination (first stage of the of two step recruitment process, other one is Main examination consists of written and Interview) for recruitment to the services and posts in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise), Group 'A' and many others.

The UPSC Main examination will be held on September 20, 2019. The UPSC Prelims' results are expected in July. Last year, the UPSC Prelims' results were declared on July 14.

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the UPSC Civil Services examination is expected to be approximately 896, according to an official notification from the commission.

The Civil Services Examination consists of two successive stages:

Civil Services (Preliminary) examination (Objective type) for the selection of candidates for the Main examination and Civil Services (Main) examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts in various Central government cadres.

The UPSC Prelims examination comprises of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each.

Both the question papers are of the objective type (multiple choice questions) and each will be of two hours duration. The General Studies Paper-II of the Civil Services Prelims examination is a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33%. The question papers are set both in Hindi and English.

The Commission also said that the Government has taken a decision for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities and based on this the Commission will publicly disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the Written Examination and Interview/Personality Test) through the public portals.

