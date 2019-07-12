UPSC Releases Civil Services Prelims Results, What's Next

UPSC Prelims results have been released @ upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC, the central government agency which conduct recruitment to various cadres, has released the UPSC Prelims results today. The UPSC results for Preliminary Prelims examination held in June 2, 2019 have been published on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in. The Commission has published the roll numbers of the candidates who have been qualified for the next level of Civil Services exaination or CSE, as it is commonly known. The commission has also released the UPSC Prelims results for Preliminanary examination held for Indian Forest Services.

UPS Prelims result 2019: What's next

The Commission, from August 1 to Agust 16, will open a window for Detailed Application Form or DAF for applying for the UPSC Main examination. The candidates who have qualifed for the Main examination with the UPSC Prelims results will be allowed to apply for the Main examinations which, according to reports, scheduled to start from Sepetember 20.

According to the UPSC notification, important instructions for filling up of the DAF and its submission will also be available on the website.

The Commission said the UPSC Main admit card along with the time table of the examination will be uploaded on the official website for the eligible candidates around 3-4 weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the online DAF.

“The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary) of Department of Personnel and Training Notification dated 19.02.2019,” UPSC said.

The Commission has, in a detailed notification regarding the UPSC Prelims results, said the marks and cut-off details of the UPSC Prelims examination will be released after the declaration of the final results of this yeares Civil Services examination process.

UPS Prelims result 2019: Check here

Check your UPSC Prelims results from the document provided above.

The civil services exam is conducted annually in three phases -- prelims, mains and interview -- to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

