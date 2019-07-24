UPSC Releases Admit Card For CAPF 2019 Exam Scheduled In August

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2019 released on the official website

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the e-admit card for the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2019. The UPSC CAPF Exam admit cards are available on the official UPSC website. The examination will be conducted on August 18, 2019. Candidates should download their admit cards and preserve it till the declaration of final exam result. The admit cards will be available for download till August 18, 2019.

UPSC CAPF 2019 Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Step two: Click on the CAPF e-admit card link and then click on the download link on the next page.

Step three: Select the download option then enter your details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

UPSC CAPF 2019 Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the admit card, check the CAPF Admit Card carefully and bring discrepancies, if any, to the notice of the UPSC immediately.

Candidates should send an email to soe23-upsc@gov.in. Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID and Name and Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with the UPSC.

The candidates must bring the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the

e-Admit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with Photo ID Card and the printout of the CAPF Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination.

