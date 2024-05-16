UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024 Begins For 395 Vacancies, Check Eligibility, Deadline

UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has initiated the National Defence Academy (NDA 2) application process for 2024. The deadline to submit the application form is June 4 at 6pm. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The NDA 2 registration comprises two stages. Initially, applicants must register, select their preferred branch, review the application, and generate a registration ID. Subsequently, they will have to pay the application fee, select exam centres, and upload photographs and signatures.

UPSC NDA 2 Registration 2024: Application Fee

Candidates from general and OBC categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while SC, ST, and women candidates are exempted from fees.

UPSC NDA 2 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Go to the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in.

Access the One Time Registration portal and register by clicking 'New Registration.'

Input login credentials to ensure completion of the OTR application.

Navigate to the 'Latest Notification' tab in the OTR application.

Select the NDA 2 exam and complete the registration.

The NDA exam recruits candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA and Indian Navy Academy Course (INAC). The NDA 2 exam is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates must be unmarried males/females and citizens of India, subjects of Nepal, or persons of Indian origin who have migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, and East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, and Ethiopia or Vietnam to permanently settle in India.

Only unmarried male/female candidates born between January 2, 2006, and January 1, 2009, are eligible.

For the Army Wing of the National Defence Academy, candidates must have passed the 12th class of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.

For the Air Force and Naval Wings of the National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, candidates must have passed the 12th class with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

For the Air Force and Naval Wings of the National Defence Academy and the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy, candidates must have passed the 12th class with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Candidates must be physically fit according to the physical standards for admission to the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024, as per the guidelines.

UPSC NDA 2 Exam: Number of Vacancies to be Filled

Total: 395

National Defence Academy

Army - 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy - 42 (including 12 for female candidates)

Air Force -



(i) Flying - 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) - 18 (including 2 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non-Tech) - 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)- 25 (including 7 for female candidates)

Modification in Application Form (Other than OTR Profile):

The application correction window will remain open for seven days from June 7 to 13.

Check detailed notification here