NDA Registration By UPSC To Be Concluded Soon; Details Here

NDA registration by UPSC to be concluded soon @ upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in

NDA registration 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exam registration on February 4, 2019 for the exam scheduled on April 21, 2019. The NDA and NA entrance exam will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course. According to the notification released by the UPSC, 392 vacancies will be filled in NDA and NA through this exam. 208 vacancies are for admission to the Army wing and 92 for the Airforce wing also announced by the Commission.

This NDA registration is part of the first edition of the two phased NDA exam conducted by the UPSC.

NDA registration 2019: How to apply

Candidates are required to apply online by using the website upsconline.nic.in.

Brief instructions for filling up the NDA online application form have been given on the official notification released online by UPSC. Detailed instructions are available on the official website of the Commission. The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the Exam.

Candidates can register for the exam at the UPSC portal upsc.gov.in also.

The NDA/NA online applications can be filled upto February 4, 2019 till 6:00 PM.

The online applications can be withdrawn from February 8 to 14, 2019 till 6:00 PM.

Detailed instructions regarding withdrawal of applications is available along with the NDA registration notification released on the official website of the Commission.

According to the UPSC, eligible candidates will be issued an admit card three weeks before the commencement of the examination.

The admit card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.nic.in) for being downloaded by candidates.

"No admit card will be sent by post. All the applicants are required to provide valid & active e-mail id while filling up online application form as the Commission may use electronic mode for contacting them," said the NDA notification.

10+2 pass students are eligible to apply for this exam. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination however those appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Candidates are selected on the basis of the written exam conducted by UPSC and interview held by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Only those candidates who qualify the written exam are shortlisted for the interview.

