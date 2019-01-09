UPSC NDA (I) 2019 Notification Out, Exam on April 21

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the National Defence Academy (NDA), Naval Academy exam on April 21. The exam will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 143rd Course, and for the 105th Indian Naval Academy Course. 392 vacancies will be filled in NDA and Naval Academy through this exam. 208 vacancies are for admission to the Army wing and 92 for the Airforce wing.

Apply Online

Online registration will be open till February 4. Candidates can register for the exam at the UPSC portal upsc.gov.in.

10+2 pass students are eligible to apply for this exam. Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination however those appearing in the 11th class exam are not eligible for this examination.

Candidates are selected on the basis of the written exam conducted by UPSC and interview held by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence. Only those candidates who qualify the written exam are shortlisted for the interview.

