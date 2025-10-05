UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Download Process Here

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 Result 2025 in the second or third week of October, 2025, as per last year trend. Once announced, candidates can check and download their results from the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that the e-admit card is essential to access the results, so they should keep it readily available. Those who qualify in the exam will move on to the SSB interview and medical examination stages. The interview is designed to assess a candidate's mental ability, personality, communication skills, and overall fitness for the role.

The examination was conducted on September 14, 2025, across India in three sessions - 9 am to 11 am (English Paper), 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm (General Knowledge Paper), and 4 pm to 6 pm (Elementary Mathematics Paper).

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: How To Download CDS II Results?

Visit the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the UPSC CDS 2 Result link.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The Combined Defence Services (CDS) examination is a national-level test conducted twice a year to recruit officers for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Air Force Academy (IAFA), and Officers' Training Academy (OTA)

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should report it to the commission via email at e16sectionupsc@nic.in.