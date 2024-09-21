UPSC NDA 2, CDS 2 Results 2024 Announced, Check Steps To Download

UPSC NDA 2, CDS 2 Results 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 and Combined Defence Services (CDS) 2 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exams can download their results by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 8,796 candidates have qualified for the interview round of the CDS 2, 2024.

The official notification states: "Candidates are also requested to submit original certificates of Age and Educational Qualification to the respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview."

UPSC NDA 2, CDS 2 Results 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the 'What's New' tab, click on "Written Results: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024" or "Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2024," whichever exam the candidate has given

A PDF will open on a new page

Check the roll number and save the result

Take a printout for future reference

However, the mark sheets of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission's website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the final result.

The UPSC NDA and CDS exams are conducted to recruit candidates for vacancies in the Army, Navy, and Air Force sectors of the NDA and Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). The exam was held on September 1, 2024.

NDA is conducted for aspirants who have qualified or are appearing for Class 12, whereas candidates who have qualified or are appearing for Graduation are eligible to appear for CDS. The age limit for candidates applying for the NDA exam is 16.5 to 19.5 years, whereas for CDS, the minimum age limit is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 25 years.