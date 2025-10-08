UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025: How And Where To Check Once Declared

UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025 News: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not yet released the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination 2 result. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official UPSC website.

The UPSC CDS 2 exam was held on September 14, 2025, across the country. The examination was conducted in three sessions: the first from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, the second from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Marking Scheme

The exam featured objective-type question papers, with negative marking applied for incorrect answers.

Merit List

UPSC will prepare a merit list of candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination. Candidates who clear the written test will be called for the intelligence and personality test at the Service Selection Board (SSB), according to their preferred service and the respective service headquarters.

This recruitment exam was conducted to fill a total of 453 vacancies in the organisation.

How To Check UPSC CDS 2 Result 2025