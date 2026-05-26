Was UPSC Prelims 2026 The "Toughest Paper"? What You Need To Know Amid Social Media Buzz

UPSC Prelims 2026: Within hours of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2026 Preliminary paper ending, social media erupted with claims calling it "the toughest paper in UPSC history." Aspirants took to X, Instagram, and Reddit to describe UPSC Prelims 2026 paper as "lengthy" and "unpredictable." But an analysis of the remarks made on various platforms suggest the story is more nuanced: some aspirants and mentors believe that the paper was tough and more unconventional but the "toughest ever" narrative is partly amplified by social media dynamics. Meanwhile, others maintain their stance on the paper being solely “luck-based”.

Vironika, a UPSC mentor, stated on her official X handle that it's the "same noise every year." She added that last year too when everyone was claiming the cut off would go very low, her analysis was different from the panic on X and other social media platforms. She shared a screenshot of her student saying the paper was okay but now he is in a dilemma due to the panic on social media.

"Ma'am, the paper was okay. But after coming out, everyone started saying it was very difficult. Now we are confused," her students said.

Another UPSC educator commented on a post claiming that even experts cannot solve the UPSC Prelims 2026 paper, remarking that one of his students is asking for the Mains' plan, not knowing anything about the social media panic.

A media report suggested that this could be the "toughest UPSC paper ever," adding that even bureaucrats struggled to solve it. Several users have commented on the post, stating that it is not right to call the UPSC Prelims 2026 paper the "toughest ever," rather it was "unpredictable" and "unconventional."

Several users have also claimed that it was a luck-based exam, it was not meant to test knowledge.

Another X user said: "The exam was tough. Let's just accept that first. This year's papers were unconventional, and UPSC created a surprise for everyone. But honestly, UPSC is known for this. They are constantly finding ways to eliminate, and this approach works for them too. We cannot sulk over it".

A user on X shared Dr. Shivin's video, who is a UPSC mentor and secured AIR 297 in the UPSC CSE 2022. Dr. Shivin expressed this was a "luck-based" paper. Students will be selected, based solely on their luck, he added.

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The commission conducted the UPSC Prelims 2026 on May 26 for a total of 8,19,372 registered candidates.