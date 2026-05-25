UPSC Prelims 2026 Expected Cut-Off: Difficult Exam Could Impact This Year's Scores

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 on May 24. Soon after the exam, discussions around the expected cut-off began among candidates. However, the official cut-off will be released only after the final result process is completed by UPSC.

This year, many candidates described the General Studies (GS) Paper 1 as lengthy and more analytical compared to previous years. Several exam reviews and student reactions suggested that statement-based and concept-focused questions were seen in large numbers, making the paper feel more challenging for many aspirants.

Candidates also reported that the exam tested understanding and application of concepts instead of direct factual recall. According to exam analyses published after the test, subjects such as history, economy, environment, geography and polity included questions that required careful reading and deeper understanding.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination has two papers - General Studies (Paper 1) and CSAT (Paper 2). Only marks obtained in General Studies Paper 1 are considered for the cut-off, while CSAT is qualifying in nature. Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying marks in CSAT to move ahead in the selection process.

At present, UPSC has not announced any cut-off for the 2026 examination. The expected cut-off being discussed online is based on paper difficulty, previous trends and candidate feedback, but these are not official figures. Aspirants are advised to wait for the official answer key and future UPSC updates before drawing conclusions.

In previous years, the cut-off has changed depending on several factors, including the difficulty level of the paper, number of vacancies and overall candidate performance. For this reason, experts say it is too early to make any final claim about the 2026 cut-off immediately after the exam.