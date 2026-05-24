UPSC Prelims 2026: For First Time Answer Key To Release Soon After Exam

UPSC Prelims 2026: With the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Preliminary exam 2026 set for today, the commission has announced a major change just a few days before the exam. For the first time, the commission will release the UPSC Prelims provisional answer key soon after the exam. In a press release dated May 18, 2026, the UPSC has stated that to enhance transparency and uphold the high standards of the exam, candidates can submit representations, if any, till May 31, 2026, up to 6 pm.

Candidates will be able to submit representations through a dedicated online portal named "Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)" available at upsconline.nic.in/login. Candidates must indicate the correct key as per their understanding, along with a brief description and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

All representations received from candidates will be placed before a panel of subject experts for review. The answer key will thereafter be finalised after due consideration of all representations received.

Calling it a "new beginning", UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar said: "For the first time, the Union Public Service Commission will release the Provisional Answer Key for the Civil Services Examination. This initiative reflects the Commission's ongoing endeavour to bring greater transparency, responsiveness, and timely communication with candidates".

He further stated that the policy aims to make the examination process more participative while upholding its sanctity, integrity, and merit-based framework.

As per the official announcement, the move will enable candidates to make an early and informed assessment of their performance in the examination, and will also provide them adequate time and opportunity to submit their representations.

According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the UPSC has received a total of 8,19,372 applications, this year, for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination.