UPSC Prelims 2026: "Questions Based On Standard Books, Government Websites," Says Chairman Ajay Kumar

UPSC Prelims 2026: Union Public Service Commission Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar has asserted that the questions in the preliminary exam were based on standard textbooks, government websites, government press releases, and reputed newspapers. In a post on his official Linkedin profile, Dr. Kumar stated that students can submit their representations against the provisional answer key released for review.

Soon after the test ended on May 24, aspirants and educators took to social media, calling the UPSC Prelims 2026 as "the toughest paper ever." Several other users claimed the paper was "lengthy," "unpredictable," and "luck-based."

"Most answers are based on standard textbooks, Government websites, Government press releases, and reputed newspapers - the core sources serious aspirants rely on," Dr. Kumar said.

He further stated:

"I understand this year's Prelims felt quite tough and challenging for many aspirants. In such situations, the official provisional key provides much-needed clarity".

According to a press release by the Press Information Bureau, the UPSC examination questions are prepared by subject matter experts drawn from across the country. "These experts design papers in accordance with the objectives and requirements of the examination process, ensuring a fair and level playing field for candidates from diverse academic, social, and regional backgrounds," the notification stated.

The UPSC 2026 prelims answer key was released on May 27, 2026, for the exam conducted on May 24. Candidates who had appeared for the prelims 2026 examination can submit their representations till May 31, 2026, up to 6 pm through a dedicated online portal, "Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)", available at upsconline.nic.in.

Candidates must submit representations by indicating the correct answer key as per his/her understanding, along with a brief explanation and supporting documents from three authentic sources.

Also check: Was UPSC Prelims 2026 The "Toughest Paper"? What You Need To Know Amid Social Media Buzz

This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination for the vacancies of 933 posts in Civil Services and 80 posts in Indian Forest Service (IFoS).