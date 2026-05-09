NDA 1 Result 2026 Out, Check Direct Link to Download Merit List PDF Here

The Union Public Service Commission has officially declared the NDA 1 Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination can now check their results on the official UPSC website. The written exam was conducted on April 12, 2026. The list of qualified candidates has been released in PDF format containing roll numbers.

Candidates who have cleared the written examination will now move to the next stage of the selection process, which is the SSB Interview. This stage is crucial for final selection into the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy.

Direct link to download the NDA 1 Result 2026 PDF:

NDA 1 Result 2026 PDF

How to Download NDA 1 Result 2026 PDF?

Visit the official UPSC website.

Click on the link that says "National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination Result."

The NDA result PDF will open on a new page.

Use Ctrl+F to search your roll number or name in the PDF.

If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the next stage.

Download and save the PDF for future use.

What After NDA 1 Result 2026?

Candidates who qualify in the written exam must register themselves online on the Indian Army website within two weeks of result declaration. After registration, candidates will receive information regarding their SSB Interview centres and dates.

During the SSB Interview process, candidates will also need to submit original documents related to age proof and educational qualification. The final marksheet of the written examination will be released by UPSC within 15 days after the declaration of the final result.