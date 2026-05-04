NDA 1 2026 Results To Be Out Soon: Here's What To Expect On Cut-Off And SSB Interviews

The results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) 1 2026 examination are expected to be announced soon. Once declared candidates can check the results by visiting the official website.

When Will the Results Be Declared?

While the official date has not yet been confirmed, the NDA 1 2026 results are likely to be released in the coming weeks, based on previous trends. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website for updates.

Expected Cut-Off Marks

The cut-off marks play a crucial role in determining whether a candidate qualifies for the next stage. Although the official cut-off will be released along with or after the final results, experts suggest that the expected cut-off for NDA 1 2026 may fall within a similar range as previous years.

Typically, candidates need to secure minimum qualifying marks in each subject as well as an overall score to move forward. Factors such as the difficulty level of the exam, number of candidates, and available vacancies influence the final cut-off.

What Happens After the Results?

Candidates who clear the written examination will be called for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. This is the next and equally important stage of the selection process.

Understanding the SSB Interview

The SSB interview is a comprehensive evaluation process that tests a candidate's personality, intelligence, leadership qualities, and suitability for a career in the armed forces. It usually spans over five days and includes:

Screening tests

Psychological tests

Group tasks

Personal interview

Candidates who perform well in the SSB interview and meet the medical standards will be considered for final selection.

Final Merit List

The final merit list is prepared based on the combined performance in the written exam and the SSB interview. Only those who clear all stages successfully will secure admission to the National Defence Academy.