Meet Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, India's New Chief Of Defence Staff

The Government of India has appointed Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani as the next Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). He will succeed General Anil Chauhan, who is set to complete his tenure on May 30.

Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani is currently serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat, a position he has held since September 1, 2025.

Prior to this, he served as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff from July 1, 2024 to July 31, 2025. He also held the position of General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Central Command, from March 2023 to June 2024.

Military Career

Commissioned into The Garhwal Rifles in December 1985, Lt Gen Subramani has a career spanning over 37 years in the Indian Army.

Over the course of his service, he has served across a wide range of conflict zones and terrains. He has held several Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

He is known for his understanding of operational dynamics on both the Western and Northern borders.

Education And Training

Lt Gen Subramani is a graduate of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

He has also attended the Joint Services Command and Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, and the National Defence College in New Delhi.

He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an M Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

Awards And Honours

For his distinguished service, Lt Gen Subramani has been awarded several honours, including:

Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Ati Vishisht Seva Medal

Sena Medal

Vishisht Seva Medal

The appointment comes as General Anil Chauhan prepares to complete his tenure at the end of his term on May 30.