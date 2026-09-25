Central Information Commission Recommends Paper-Wise UPSC Marks Disclosure

The Central Information Commission (CIC) has recommended reinstating the practice of publishing the detailed, paper-wise marks of candidates recommended in the Civil Services (Main) Examination. The recommendation came after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) failed to produce any formal record explaining the discontinuation of the practice from 2018 onwards.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) told the commission that, after the declaration of the final result, the detailed break-up of marks is shared with the DoPT and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA). The DoPT, however, stated that the detailed marks are generated and maintained by the UPSC.

According to news agency PTI, the matter arose from a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking comparative data on the marks secured by recommended candidates in individual General Studies papers, optional subject papers, and the Personality Test over a 10-year period up to 2023. The applicant also sought information on the performance of different optional subjects in terms of marks.

The applicant stated that paper-wise marks of recommended candidates were publicly disclosed until the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2017, while only aggregate marks were made available from CSE 2018 onwards. The applicant said the absence of paper-wise data made it difficult for aspirants to assess performance trends across different optional subjects.

PTI reported that the commission noted that the DoPT failed to produce any file noting, office memorandum, policy decision or other official record substantiating the discontinuation of publication of detailed marks from 2018 onwards, despite being given an opportunity to do so.

The commission said detailed marks should be disclosed in the interest of transparency and fairness in the selection process. It also noted that candidates are required to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each of the seven competitive written papers in the Civil Services (Main) Examination.

The CIC further observed that publishing marks obtained in optional subjects could help aspirants make informed decisions and reduce their dependence on unreliable sources for information about performance trends across subjects.

The CIC has directed the DoPT to provide the RTI applicant with the detailed marks of recommended candidates in each General Studies paper, optional subject paper, and the Personality Test for CSE 2018 to 2023. It has also issued an advisory under Section 25(5) of the RTI Act recommending the reinstatement of the earlier practice.