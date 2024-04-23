IPS Officer Meets Flatmate Who Failed To Clear UPSC Exam: 'No Failure Is Fatal'

Mr Chandak with his friend Harsh.

The Union Public Service Commission exam is one of the most prestigious exams in India and is attempted by lakhs of people across the country every year. The exam deemed to be one of the toughest in the country demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Cracking the UPSC Civil Services exam remains a coveted goal for many in India. Recently, an Indian Police Service officer's post about meeting his old flatmate and a close friend who failed to crack the Civil Services exam is going viral on social media. IPS Officer Archit Chandak shared that both of them were preparing for the exams when they were living together. "Met Harsh yesterday. My UPSC prep flatmate & a close friend. Super hardworking & dedicated - left his job, gave 4 attempts, 3 interviews. But unfortunately couldn't make the cut," he wrote in the post on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing an update about his friend, he said that Mr Harsh works at Trident with a "handsome package." He said, "Now happily working in Trident at a great role with a handsome package. No success is final, no failure is fatal- it is the courage to keep going in life which matters the most! #UPSC" Mr Chandak also shared a picture of him with his friend, in which both are dressed in suits and are smiling at the camera.

Since being shared, his post has amassed over 80,000 views and seven hundred likes on the microblogging platform

Meanwhile, the results for the UPSC Civil Services exam were declared on April 16. A total of 1,016 candidates were recommended for appointment. The merit list was released based on the results of the written part of the Civil Services Examination 2023, conducted by the UPSC in September 2023, and the subsequent interviews for the Personality Test held from January to April 2024. This list includes candidates recommended for appointment to (1) Indian Administrative Service; (2) Indian Foreign Service; (3) Indian Police Service; and (4) Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B'.