"Burnt Out And Jobless": 27-Year-Old UPSC Aspirant's Reddit Post Goes Viral

A Reddit post by a 27-year-old UPSC exam candidate has gone viral, resonating with thousands who face the dual struggle of job stress and exam pressure. After quitting a draining night-shift job in US IT recruitment, the anonymous user described feeling burnt out and jobless. However, despite financial and emotional instability, he expressed determination to crack India's toughest exam. His heartfelt post sparked an outpouring of empathy, practical advice, and solidarity from the Reddit community.

The UPSC aspirant shared how he took up a US IT recruitment job to financially support his exam preparations. However, the night shifts and demanding work environment, with daily targets and micromanagement, proved unsustainable. Despite trying to balance work and study, the job's pressure ultimately forced him to quit after switching companies a few times, leaving him financially and emotionally drained.

"The job turned toxic. Constant pressure, daily targets, micromanagement, I had to switch companies a bunch of times, just to survive. And when I gave a little more time to UPSC, my job started going downhill. Well, last month, I had to quit. Now I'm just... floating. No job, no money coming in. And this exam? It's still in my heart. I still want it. But it's so hard to focus when your life feels like it's falling apart, " he wrote in the post.

See the post here:

The aspirant is now starting over, seeking a more manageable role to balance his UPSC preparations. He made a heartfelt appeal to the community for support, asking for referrals, course suggestions, or advice on roles like QA testing, IT coordination, or support jobs.

"If anyone here has: Switched into IT from something non-tech Has any referrals or knows companies that hire freshers or people switching careers Has taken a course that actually helped and led to a job Please share. Even if it's just some advice. I really, really need it. I'm not giving up on UPSC. I just need something to hold onto while I fight for it," he added.

The post sparked an outpouring of support, with many users offering words of encouragement and sharing their struggles with balancing work and UPSC prep. Some suggested exploring roles in coaching institutes, such as content, coordination, or marketing, as a potential fit.

One user wrote, "Bro, I can feel the pain in your words, but also the spark to get through. Best of luck."

Another commented, "I can feel the fire inside of you through the screen… keep up the hard work, it will take you to rooms you deserve to be in."

A third said, "If you have a family to support you, let this year slide jobless and give your all to UPSC."

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is a highly competitive examination in India that selects candidates for various civil services positions. The exam is known for its rigorous selection process, and candidates often prepare for years to crack it. The exam tests a candidate's knowledge, analytical skills, and personality.