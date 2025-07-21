UPSC Aspirant, 25, Dies By Suicide In Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar Area: Cops

A 25-year-old UPSC aspirant, Tarun Thakur, allegedly died by suicide in his rented accommodation in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi. He was found hanging from the ceiling fan.

Delhi Police received a PCR call at 18:32 hours on July 19.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the victim held himself responsible for taking this step.

According to Delhi Police, he was a resident of Jammu. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the father of the victim had tried to contact him multiple times since morning, but received no response.

The victim's father then contacted the house owner and requested him to check. The owner accessed the second floor of the house, which had been rented to the victim, and found the room locked from the inside. He then entered an adjacent room having a common balcony, from where he saw the victim hanging inside the room. He immediately informed the police.

The room was opened, and an inspection was carried out. Police recovered his phone at his residence, where he had been residing for the last year. There are seven rooms on the second floor, all rented to UPSC aspirants.

The police informed Tarun's brother, Davinder, who resides in Gurugram.

They are currently conducting an inquiry and inspection.

In a separate case, a BDS student from a private university in Greater Noida allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room on Friday, said police.

Two university staff members were taken into custody in connection with the case, based on a written complaint filed by the student's family.

The victim's brother, Devender, said his sister took the extreme step due to the constant torment she faced. He further urged authorities to take action against the remaining suspects.

"My sister committed suicide after being mentally harassed by management and a lecturer, which led her to take this difficult step. After the FIR was filed, police arrested some of the accused whose names she mentioned in her suicide note. However, there are 3-4 more accused for whom no action has been taken. We are urging authorities to take strict action against them as soon as possible," Devender told ANI.

