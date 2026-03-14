'It Was Suicide': Bengaluru Man Told Lover's Parents. Then, A Murder Twist

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner and it was made to look like a suicide in Bengaluru's Varthur police limits.

Ranjitha, who was killed by her lover Ayyappa, was originally from Kodagu district, so is the man.

Ayyappa had separated from his wife. He then fell in love with Ranjitha and promised to marry her.

After convincing her family, Ayyappa brought Ranjitha to Bengaluru, where the two had been living together in a rented house in Kodathi village under Varthur police station limits for the last few months.

Ayyappa was working as a supervisor at a dry fruits shop. However, their relationship had recently been marked by frequent fights.

Ranjitha reportedly told her parents that Ayyappa assaulted and abused her physically with caste-based slurs. A few days later, Ayyappa called her family claiming she had died by suicide.

Suspicious of the circumstances, the woman's family approached the police and filed a complaint. During investigation, the police found that Ranjitha had been strangled using a cable wire, confirming that it was a case of murder that had been staged as suicide.

Ayyappa has been arrested. Ranjitha's family has taken her body to Kodagu district.