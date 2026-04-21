'Proposal' Turns Murder: Bengaluru Woman Blindfolds, Ties Up Boyfriend, Sets Him Afire

'Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned' took on a new meaning in Bengaluru on Tuesday when a worker at a telecom store invited her boyfriend home, blindfolded him and tied him to a chair on the pretext of a new-age proposal, and then set him ablaze. Police said the woman was upset with the man for "ignoring" her and captured the incident on camera, watching him as he died.

Officials said Prerna and Kiran, both 27 years old, were colleagues at the store and had been in a relationship for over a year. Lately, however, Prerna felt Kiran had not been giving her enough attention and would not marry her.

On Tuesday, Prerna, who lives with her mother and brother, invited Kiran to her house in south Bengaluru's Anjanapura when she was alone. When Kiran arrived, they spoke for a while and then the woman blindfolded him and made him sit on a chair, allegedly recording a video as she did so.

An official said Prerna then began tying Kiran up. When he objected, she said she was doing it because she wanted to propose to him in a way that was becoming "popular in foreign countries".

Tied up and blindfolded, Kiran waited for the proposal while Prerna fetched a flammable liquid she had pre-arranged. She doused him with the liquid and then set him ablaze.

"We took the woman into custody and, after questioning her, we have established that she set the man on fire and killed him. They were in a relationship, and she felt he was ignoring her," said Deputy Commissioner of Police DL Nagesh.