Man Tries To Slit Wife's Throat On Bengaluru Road, Eyewitnesses Beat Him Up

A shocking attempted murder in broad daylight on a busy road near Bengaluru's Nelamangala area unfolded where a man allegedly tried to slit his wife's throat with a knife before alert locals intervened and rescued her.

The incident took place at Dasanapura near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The accused, identified as Sanjay, originally from Bihar, reportedly arrived on a motorcycle wearing a helmet and intercepted his wife Sonali on the road while she was stepping out of her house on Wednesday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, Sanjay suddenly dragged Sonali and held a knife to her neck in an alleged attempt to kill her in the middle of the street.

Panic gripped the area as bystanders realised the seriousness of the situation. Before the accused could attack her further, a group of men rushed to the woman's aid, overpowered Sanjay and assaulted him before rescuing Sonali.

Taking advantage of the commotion, Sonali managed to free herself and move away from the spot, narrowly escaping what could have turned into a fatal attack.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had been facing marital issues for the past several months. Both Sanjay and Sonali were reportedly in their second marriage and had moved to Bengaluru to rebuild their lives together.

However, frequent fights had allegedly erupted between them in recent times, reportedly due to Sanjay's increasing alcohol addiction.

Sources said Sonali had recently refused to continue living with Sanjay following repeated disputes, which allegedly enraged him and led him to plot the attack.

A police complaint has been registered and further investigation is on.