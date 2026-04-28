Bengaluru Congress Leader Assaults Minors With Rod For Questioning Affair

A Congress leader has been accused of assaulting two minors after they allegedly questioned his extra-marital affair. Anand Naidu, the general secretary of Bengaluru North District Congress Committee, allegedly physically attacked the children with a rod.

A case has been registered at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station under provisions of the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The complainant alleged that Naidu was involved in an extra-marital relationship with his wife for the past three-four years. He physically assaulted the children when they questioned their relationship, he claimed.

The minors alleged that Naidu attacked them with a rod and physically assaulting them, causing serious injuries to their legs, hands, and body.

The complainant also alleged that Naidu and his wife had transferred his property into his name without his consent.

An investigation into the matter is underway.