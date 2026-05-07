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Man Arrested For Allegedly Filming Woman Bathing In Bengaluru

Police said the woman noticed an unidentified individual allegedly recording a video using a mobile phone while she was inside the bathroom.

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Man Arrested For Allegedly Filming Woman Bathing In Bengaluru
Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.
  • A 23-year-old woman alleged that a man attempted to record her while she was bathing in her home
  • On realising what was happening, she screamed, following which the accused fled from the spot
  • The incident took place on April 29 between 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm, according to the FIR
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Bengaluru:

A case of alleged voyeurism has been reported from Bengaluru, where a 23-year-old woman alleged that a man attempted to secretly record her while she was bathing inside her residence.

The incident took place in the Garudacharpalya area under the Mahadevapura police station limits on April 29 between 9:30 pm and 9:40 pm, according to the FIR.

Police said the woman noticed an unidentified individual allegedly recording a video using a mobile phone while she was inside the bathroom.

On realising what was happening, she screamed, following which the accused fled from the spot.

The woman later approached the police and filed a complaint, stating that the incident caused her severe mental distress.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Police have since secured the accused and are questioning him to determine whether he was involved in any other similar incidents.

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