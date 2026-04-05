Rajasthan Man Killed In Bengaluru, Cops Suspect Family Dispute

Covering nearly 2,000 km, Dala Ram travelled from Rajasthan to Bengaluru to meet his relatives. He was out on a walk when he was brutally killed by unknown assailants in the early hours of April 4.

Dala Ram, 26-year-old son of Maga Ram, and a resident of Diwandi village in Pali district of Rajasthan was found attacked with weapons on a public footpath along Balagere Main Road near Skanda Elina Apartment. The attack took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, around 12:09 am.

Dala Ram reportedly tried to escape but collapsed on the footpath and died of injuries before he could be taken to the hospital.

Initially unidentified, the victim's identity was later confirmed during the course of the investigation.

Police have registered a case of murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Authorities are working to ascertain the motive behind the murder and to trace the unknown assailants involved in the crime.

Initial investigation suggests that Ram became a victim of internal family dispute involving money. Ram's family is expected to reach Bengaluru today.

Further investigation is underway.