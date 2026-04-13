Bengaluru Man Thrashes Neighbour's Dog For Barking At Wife

A man in Bengaluru was annoyed. Not because he missed his flight, or had an argument with a friend or partner. It was because his neighbour's dog barked at his wife. The solution? He thrashed the dog with a wooden log, leaving him severely injured.

The incident, which took place on April 9, was captured on CCTV and shows the accused, identified as Gopi, beating the dog.

According to a police complaint, after the dog allegedly barked at Gopi's wife, a confrontation between the two parties ensued. The altercation escalated with Gopi assaulting the pet dog.

The man is seen walking into the neighbour's house and thrashing the pet dog standing near the entrance with a wooden log. The man hits the dog five times before leaving him unconscious.

Hearing the cries of the dog, the owners stepped out of the house, checked on their dog, and gave him some water. They then rushed the injured animal to a veterinary hospital, where it received treatment.

The dog is now reported to be out of danger and recovering.

Based on a complaint filed on April 11, police have registered a case of mischief against animals and criminal trespass under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is underway to determine the next course of legal action.