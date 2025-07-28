Why A Bus Full Of Cops Visited Aamir Khan At His Home: Truth Behind The Viral Video

A video of a bus and a police car exiting from Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's Bandra residence in Mumbai is doing rounds on social media. The clip went viral on the Internet, with many fans expressing concern wondering what trouble the Sitaare Zameen Par star could be in.

There was also chatter on social media with many wondering whether the actor's house had been raided by the cops.

According to Aamir Khan's team, "Over 20 IPS officers -- including a few trainees -- wanted to do a meet-and-greet with Aamir, so he called them home".

Interestingly, 26 years ago in the superhit 1999 film Sarfarosh, the 60-year-old actor played the role of a driven IPS officer Ajay Singh Rathod who is on a quest to eradicate cross-border terrorism.

This visit comes days ahead of a special announcement by Aamir Khan Productions, a banner founded by Aamir Khan.

A Reddit thread shared this announcement, which stated, "Aamir Khan Productions warmly invites members of the media for a special announcement. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, 3:30 pm."

As of now, there is no clarity about what this "special announcement" could be.

Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also produced by Aamir Khan under Aamir Khan Productions, is among one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year. The film's first weekend collection stood at Rs 10.7 crore, with Rs 166.18 crore as India net box office figures.

The underdog story, scripted by Divy Nidhi Sharma and directed by RS Prasanna, revolves around 10 neurodiverse basketball players placed under a reluctant coach, an angry not-so-young man in dire need of a course correction, played by Aamir Khan.

In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Aamir Khan effortlessly slips into the character of a temperamental man who is often mocked for his short stature."

Sitaare Zameen Par marked Aamir Khan's return to the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha which released in 2022.