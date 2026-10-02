Assam Launches Bamboo-Framed Bicycle On Gandhi Jayanti

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday launched a unique bamboo-framed bicycle in Guwahati on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, promoting eco-friendly mobility and the use of bamboo-based products.

The bicycle, made using bamboo sourced locally in Assam, was launched at the Brahmaputra Riverfront in Guwahati to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the bamboo-framed bicycle was being introduced as a pilot project and would be developed under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) category.

"Today is Gandhi Jayanti, a very auspicious day. On this occasion, we have introduced the first bamboo-based cycle in the country. This cycle will be in the BIS category, but the frame will be made of bamboo," he said.

Sarma said Bamboo India had claimed that the bamboo frame was stronger than steel and added that the government would consider expanding the project based on public feedback.

"If the feedback from the people is good, we will keep these bicycles in all the parks of Guwahati and in our procurement," he said.

Yugesh Suresh Sinde, founder and director of Bamboo India Pvt Ltd, said the company was launching its new brand, Assam Bamboo Cycle, with support from the Assam government and BIS.

He said the company had received support from the Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), Guwahati Smart City Limited and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation.

According to Sinde, the initial production target is 1,000 bicycles per month, which is planned to increase to 5,000 bicycles per month in the future.

He said the objective was to make bamboo bicycles a mainstream product rather than limiting them to hobby or decorative use.

"We want to make it a real cycle that people can use for daily commuting, so that a new change comes in the bamboo culture of Assam and people understand that bamboo is not only about art and craft, but can also be used for practical products," Sinde said.

The company plans to manufacture three main types of bicycles: a single-gear bicycle, a geared bicycle and a battery-powered bicycle. It also plans to produce bicycles for children and, depending on demand, expand its range to include road bikes, mountain bikes and hybrid bicycles.