Gandhi Jayanti 2026: All You Need To Know About Mahatma Gandhi's Life And Legacy

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most important leaders of India's freedom struggle. In 2026, the country observes his 157th birth anniversary and remembers his values of non-violence, truth and simplicity.

The occasion is associated with Gandhi's principles of non-violence, truth, simplicity and peaceful resistance. People across the country remember his contribution to India's freedom struggle and his message of peace and harmony.

Gandhi Jayanti is one of India's three national holidays, along with Republic Day and Independence Day.

The day is observed through prayer services, commemorative events and cleanliness drives across the country. Schools, colleges and government institutions also organise essay competitions, skits and speeches based on Gandhi's life and teachings.

National leaders pay homage at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi is located.

Mahatma Gandhi's Freedom Struggle

Mahatma Gandhi was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. He was a politician, social activist and lawyer who supported non-violent resistance against British rule.

Gandhi led several freedom movements, including the Non-Cooperation Movement, the Civil Disobedience Movement, and the Quit India Movement. He used ahimsa, or non-violence, and satyagraha, or truth-force, as important methods in the freedom struggle.

His words and actions encouraged many people to take part in protests against British rule.

Gandhi's ideas also influenced civil rights movements worldwide. Leaders such as Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela acknowledged his influence on their struggles for justice and equality.

The United Nations declared October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence in honour of Gandhi's commitment to peaceful protest.