Video: Scorpio Hits Child, Sparks Fly As It Keeps Driving With Broken Wheels

A tense situation unfolded on National Highway 36 in Assam's Nagaon district after a speeding Scorpio allegedly hit a minor at Dhowa-Haldhiati.

The vehicle, which was reportedly travelling from Karbi Anglong, fled the scene after the accident and continued towards Kathiatoli at high speed.

Police began chasing the vehicle and eventually intercepted it at Nonoi in Nagaon district.

Despite one of its tyres being damaged, the Scorpio reportedly continued for several kilometres on the metal rim.

Police and members of the public continued pursuing the vehicle as it headed towards Nagaon. During the alleged escape attempt, it reportedly collided with several other vehicles.

An agitated crowd later vandalised the Scorpio, causing further damage. The injured minor was taken to hospital for treatment. The vehicle's registration number is AS02AA0150.

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Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and the subsequent attempt to flee the scene.