Kolkata Man, 27, Arrested For Harassing Woman At Nightclub

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly harassing a woman at a nightclub of a luxury hotel along the EM Bypass in Kolkata, police said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Rafe Azim, was arrested from his residence in the Beniapukur police station area, they said.

In the complaint lodged at the Pragati Maidan police station, the woman alleged that she had gone to the nightclub with some friends, and around 2 am, a man and some others accompanying him allegedly blocked their way.

The man allegedly used "obscene and offensive" language towards her and subsequently fled the spot, she alleged.

The woman contacted the police, and a team reached the spot, an officer said, adding that she was asked to lodge a written complaint.

The woman and her friends later went to the police station and lodged the complaint, based on which the arrest was made.

Police said they are investigating whether any other persons were involved in the incident.

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