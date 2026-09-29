Maharashtra Approves Rs 1.32 Crore Luxury Cars For Lokayukta Amid Drought

The Maharashtra government's General Administration Department has issued a Government Resolution approving Rs 1.32 crore for the purchase of luxury vehicles for four members of the Lokayukta office.

A budget of Rs 33 lakh has been sanctioned per vehicle. The order specifies the purchase of the Innova-Hycross (ZX-7S) model.

The vehicles are allocated to the recently sworn-in Lokayukta members. The panel, headed by Lokayukta, a former Justice Sunil Shukre, includes judicial members which inlcudes former Justices Surendra Tawde and Suvarna Kevale, alongside non-judicial members former DGP Rashmi Shukla and former IAS officer Om Prakash Gupta.

The allocation has sparked debate as Maharashtra is currently facing severe drought conditions due to inadequate rainfall, with a drought officially declared across 265 of its 358 talukas.

Multi-lakh car purchase stands in stark contrast to recent appeals for financial restraint made by state ministers to prevent the wastage of public money.

Minister Uday Samant recently instructed officials to ban formal felicitations accepting honours/garlands, permanently stop the serving of dry fruits cashews, almonds, pistachios at official meetings, and ensure only simple meals are served during district planning meetings.

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil has also publicly appealed to farmers to minimise their expenses during this difficult period.

Timeline of Approval

Following the recent swearing-in of the members, the GAD announced a revised review of vehicles for the Lokayukta office on September 4.

Administrative approval for the vehicle purchase was granted on the same day, followed by the recent GR officially sanctioning the funds.

(With inputs from Vishal Patil)

