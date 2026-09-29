Maharashtra Public Service Commission Postpones 3 Major Exams Amid Evaluation Concerns

Maharashtra Public Service Commission Exams 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has postponed three major examinations scheduled to begin from October 3, 2026. The decision follows objections over the evaluation of the State Services Main Examination 2025 and a review of the state's examination system.

The commission has postponed the State Services Main Examination 2026, Maharashtra Civil Engineering Services Main Examination 2026, and Maharashtra Group-B (Non-Gazetted) Main Examination 2026. The revised dates will be announced separately.

According to the commission, several candidates and student organisations had raised objections regarding the evaluation of answer sheets of the State Services Main Examination 2025. After considering the objections, the commission decided to re-evaluate the answer sheets, which is likely to delay the examination process.

The commission also said that a high-level committee constituted by the Maharashtra government is reviewing the existing examination systems in the state. The committee has held extensive discussions with candidates and other stakeholders and studied best practices. Its recommendations on an ideal examination system are expected shortly.

Meanwhile, the commission received representations from several candidates, parents, student organisations and some public representatives seeking postponement of the State Services Main Examination 2026, which was scheduled to begin from October 3.

After considering all these factors, the commission decided to postpone the three examinations.

The State Services Main Examination 2026 was scheduled from October 3 to November 1.

The commission has not specified whether the existing question papers will be cancelled or whether fresh question papers will be prepared. It will announce the revised examination dates separately.

Review Of Examination Pattern

The state government has constituted a high-level committee to review the examination patterns of various competitive examinations in Maharashtra. The committee has held discussions with candidates and other stakeholders and studied different examination systems. The committee's recommendations on an ideal examination pattern are awaited.

Meanwhile, candidates, parents, student organisations, and some public representatives had submitted representations to the Commission seeking postponement of the examinations. After considering all these aspects, the Commission decided to postpone all three Main Examinations.

When Will The New Exam Dates Be Announced?

The Commission has not yet announced the revised dates for the three examinations. The MPSC has clarified that the revised schedule will be released separately.

Candidates are therefore advised to rely on official MPSC notifications and not on social media posts or unauthorised messages.