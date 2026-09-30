Dubai-Tel Aviv Flight Diverted, Lands In Saudi Arabia. Hijacking Ruled Out

A Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv reportedly issued an emergency signal and changed course over Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, September 30, triggering a security response in Israel. The aircraft, operating as flydubai flight FZ1073, was flying from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv when it reportedly transmitted the international emergency code 7700, according to flight-tracking data cited by Israeli media. This is an internationally recognised code for hijacking, but Times of Israel said in an update that hijacking bid was ruled out.

The flight later landed safely in Saudi Arabia.

Reports claim that the emergency signal on the plane was activated during a violent altercation between the pilots in the cockpit, but the official reason for change of course and emergency signal is yet to be determined.

The flight later change the distress code to 7500, which is the internationally recognised code for unlawful interference. Flight Radar published the timeline of the flight as it took off from Dubai Airport.

Haaretz reported that the aircraft has around 180 Israeli passengers onboard.

A CNN report said that Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled following the alert.

FZ1073 was scheduled to fly from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv. Flight-tracking records show that the route is a regularly operated Flydubai service between the two cities.