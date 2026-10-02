OpenAI Says It Fired 3 Staffers For Mishandling "Sensitive" Info



ChatGPT-maker OpenAI said Thursday that it has fired three researchers for allegedly mishandling "sensitive information" and violating company policies, including work that involved an external organization that evaluates artificial intelligence models.

The San Francisco-based AI lab did not confirm their identities but at least two of the employees worked on safety and alignment, according to the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg.

"We have parted ways with three individuals," OpenAI told AFP in a statement. "Our investigation confirmed that these individuals mishandled sensitive information outside established company procedures, violating our policies and breaking the trust essential to our work."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)