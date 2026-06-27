MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Out For 2,619 Posts: Major Mains Exam Change Announced

The MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 notification has been officially released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for 2,619 vacancies across multiple Group C posts. Along with the recruitment notification, MPSC has also introduced a significant change in the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination pattern, which will come into effect from 2027. Interested candidates can begin submitting their online applications from June 27, 2026, and must complete the process before the July 17, 2026, deadline.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Details

The MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 aims to fill 2,619 vacancies in various departments of the Maharashtra Government. The recruitment includes popular posts such as Tax Assistant, Clerk-Typist, Industry Inspector, and several other Group C positions.

The online registration window opens on June 27, 2026, at 2 PM, while the last date to apply is July 17, 2026, till 11:59 PM. Candidates are advised to complete their application and fee payment before the closing date to avoid last-minute issues.

As per the notification, the preliminary examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra. Candidates who qualify in the preliminary stage will move ahead in the recruitment process as prescribed by the commission.

Major MPSC Mains Exam Change Announced for 2027

Along with the MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 notification, the commission has announced an important reform for the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination.

Starting from 2027, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination will no longer have to write optional subject papers. At present, candidates are required to appear for two optional subject papers, but this requirement will be removed.

According to MPSC, this decision has been taken to make the examination process more uniform and aligned with the patterns followed by several other states. States including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have already removed optional subjects from their State Services Main Examinations.