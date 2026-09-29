Dead Rat Found In Mysore Masala Dosa At Borivali Eatery, Customer Files Police Complaint

Maharashtra is in the middle of a food safety crackdown, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) suspending the licenses or registration certificates of several food establishments. Now, a shocking complaint has emerged from Mumbai's Borivali. A customer allegedly found a dead rat inside a Mysore Masala Dosa served at Radhakrishna Hotel, a restaurant opposite Goyal Shopping Center on L.T. Road near Borivali West station.

Dead Rat Allegedly Found Inside Dosa

According to the complaint, the complainant's brother had already eaten a few bites of the dosa when he discovered the small dead rat inside it. The discovery left him severely shocked, and he immediately vomited.

The complainant then called the Borivali Police Station and reported the incident. The matter has also raised demands for an urgent investigation by the Food and Drug Administration.

The incident is particularly concerning, as it involves a cooked food item served at a busy family restaurant.

Maharashtra FDA Has Been Acting Against Restaurants

The Borivali complaint comes amid a wider food safety drive in Maharashtra, resulting in action against several restaurants and food establishments. At Kyani & Co., officials reportedly found cats, rat droppings, flies, and dead cockroaches in food preparation and storage areas.

BJRS Gallops also had its license suspended. The FDA noted issues involving food storage, cleanliness, and pest control. Officials reportedly found blood stains on ice, heavy grease, live cockroaches, ants, and waterlogging during the inspection. The iconic Olympia Coffee House faced a license suspension over severe hygiene violations.

The FDA recently suspended the license of Cafe Mondegar following inspections that revealed food safety and hygiene lapses. The violations included failure to maintain hot food above 60 degrees Celsius and cold storage below 5 degrees Celsius. Officials also found that proper methods were not being followed for thawing food and cooling cooked food, along with sanitation-related issues.

With inputs from Ruttik Ganakwar