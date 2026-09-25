Expired Food, Poor Kitchen Hygiene: 8 Hyderabad Eateries Lose Licences

A major food-safety crackdown in Hyderabad has put the spotlight on serious hygiene lapses at restaurants and eateries, with Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) suspending the FSSAI licences of eight establishments and ordering them to stop operations immediately.

Eight enforcement teams comprising food safety officials and police personnel inspected 15 establishments across the city's core urban region on Thursday.

Officials collected 16 food samples for suspected adulteration and reported infestations, expired food, contamination and poor kitchen hygiene at several outlets.

Among the more prominent findings was at Pakwan Grand Restaurant in Raidurg under its hub, Cyberabad, where officials reported finding 1,170 kg of expired rice and 45 kg of noodles with labelling defects. Spoiled eggs, rodent infestation and poorly maintained refrigerators were also reported.

Aroma Multicuisine Restaurant in Gachibowli, another popular restaurant in Cyberabad, operated by Acsys Hospitality LLP, was also among the establishments facing licence suspension.

TG SAFE officials reportedly found heavy cockroach and rodent infestation, food allegedly contaminated by pests, expired food products and cats on the premises. Mandatory pest-control and food-handler health records were also reportedly not maintained.

Other establishments whose FSSAI licences were suspended were Aditya Restaurant and Bar in Safilguda, Vaishnavi Darshini in Begum Bazar, Spicy Hub (Green Treat Restaurant) in Kothapet, Godavari Ghumaghumalu in Hafeezpet, Sri Krishna Family Dhaba Pure Veg in Gopanpally and Sri Sai Mess, a unit of Babai Hotel, in Kondapur.

At Godavari Ghumaghumalu, officials reported worm-infested brinjals, expired food and rodent infestation. Vaishnavi Darshini was cited for fungal contamination and poor storage, while Sri Krishna Family Dhaba was reported to have a heavy cockroach infestation and food handlers allegedly chewing gutka.

In a separate action, Lucky Restaurant in Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally, was shut down for allegedly operating without a valid FSSAI licence. TG SAFE also reported heavy cockroach infestation and unhygienic conditions there.

Five other establishments, including Girl Friend Mandi, Eat Club Brands' Box 8 and Mojo Pizza outlets, Seasons Xpress and Yummy Bee, are to receive improvement notices.

A show-cause notice has also been proposed against Asaa Neo Indian Kitchen in Puppalguda, with further penalty action possible.

The latest drive comes amid an intensified food-safety campaign in Telangana. TG SAFE said inspections and follow-up action would continue, with establishments expected to correct violations and face re-inspection.