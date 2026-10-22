Jammu And Kashmir Doubles Monthly Stipend For MBBS, BDS Interns To Rs 25,000

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has formally notified an increase in the monthly stipend for MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) interns, including Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000. The revised stipend will come into effect from October 1, 2026. The decision is expected to provide financial relief to medical interns working across the Union Territory and recognise their contribution to healthcare services. The announcement acknowledges the role of young medical professionals in patient care and strengthening the region's healthcare system.

J&K Government Announces Revised Stipend for Medical Interns

Under the revised arrangement, eligible MBBS and BDS interns will receive Rs 25,000 per month, more than double the earlier stipend of Rs 12,300. The enhancement also covers Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), extending the financial benefit to this category of medical interns.

The revised amount will be applicable from October 1, 2026, as stated in the government announcement. The move is aimed at providing greater financial support to interns during their compulsory internship period, when they gain practical clinical experience and assist in delivering healthcare services.

Stipend Hike Recognises Interns' Contribution to Healthcare

The government's decision comes amid renewed protests over delays in implementing the stipend hike. The notification marks a significant development for medical interns seeking better financial support during their training.

Medical interns play an important role in hospitals and healthcare institutions, gaining hands-on experience while contributing to patient care under supervision. The revised stipend is expected to offer relief to MBBS and BDS interns, including FMGs, while recognising their efforts in supporting healthcare delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.