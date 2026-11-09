ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination schedule soon on its official portal, cisce.org. With the release of the 2027 board exam timetable, Class 10 and 12 candidates can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.
Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable: How To Download
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.
- Visit cisce.org
- Go to the 'Examination' section
- Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link
- Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions
Board Issues Clarification On Format Of ISC Modern English Question Paper
The CISCE board has issued a clarification on the format of the question paper for Modern English (Language). According to the official circular, there will be a common question paper for English Paper 1 (Language) and Modern English (Language). The board also stated that the syllabus for language paper for both the subjects is identical. Hence, the question paper for Paper 1, that is, Language, will be the same for both English (801) and Modern English (891).
Students are advised to strictly adhere to the syllabi prescribed for these two subjects in the 'Regulations and Syllabuses for ISC Year 2027 Examination'.
Additionally, the board announced that there will be a common date of examination for both papers. Candidates confirmed for English (801) or Modern English (891) will appear for the examination for language paper on the same scheduled date and time.
The ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027 will inform Class 10 and 12 students about the list of subjects, day of the examination, date of the examination, time, duration, and exam day guidelines.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On ICSE, ISC Date Sheet Download Link
Board Issues Clarification On ISC Modern English Question Paper
The CISCE board has issued a clarification on the format of the question paper for Modern English (Language). According to the official circular, there will be a common question paper for English Paper 1 (Language) and Modern English (Language). The board also stated that the syllabus for language paper for both the subjects is identical. Hence, the question paper for Paper 1, that is, Language, will be same for both English (801) and Modern English (891).
Students are advised to strictly adhere to the syllabi prescribed for these two subjects in the 'Regulations and Syllabuses for ISC Year 2027 Examination'.
Additionally, the board announced that there will be a common date of examination for both papers. Candidates confirmed for English (801) or Modern English (891) will appear for the examination for language paper on the same scheduled date and time.
CISCE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Google To Cut Search Access For Students At Schools That Reject AI Tools
Students using Google software in the classroom will not be allowed to access the company's search engine unless their school system also opts in to artificial intelligence tools, the tech giant said on Tuesday. The organisation also announced a series of new AI products for classrooms and schools as well as more ways for teachers and schools to limit or restrict use of those AI tools.
Read more | Schools That Ban AI Will Also Lose Google Search For Students, Says Tech Giant
CISCE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where To Check Timetable PDF?
The direct link to download the ICSE and ISC date sheet PDF will be made available on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.
ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 LIVE: Last Examination Dates
In the previous academic cycle, the ICSE (Class 10) exams were conducted from February 17 to March 30, while the ISC (Class 12) exams were held from February 12 to April 6.
ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 LIVE: Girls Outshined Boys In Last Exam
In the previous academic cycle, girls outperformed boys in both examinations. In ICSE, girls recorded a pass percentage of 99.46 per cent, compared to 98.93 per cent among boys. Similarly, in ISC, girls achieved a pass rate of 99.48 per cent, while boys stood at 98.81 per cent.
CISCE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: Last Year's Dates
Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13, according to official records. Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: What To Expect In Timetable PDF?
The ICSE and ISC date sheets are expected to specify subject-wise examination dates, paper timings, duration, and candidate instructions. The following details will be mentioned on CISCE timetable PDF:
- Name of the subjects
- Day of the examination
- Date of the examination
- Time of the examination
- Duration
- Exam day guidelines