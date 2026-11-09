ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examination schedule soon on its official portal, cisce.org. With the release of the 2027 board exam timetable, Class 10 and 12 candidates can prepare structured study plans to enhance their performance. Students can also formulate a revision strategy as per the exam schedule and gaps between the examinations.

Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

CISCE Class 10, 12 Timetable: How To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.

Visit cisce.org

Go to the 'Examination' section

Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link

Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions

Board Issues Clarification On Format Of ISC Modern English Question Paper

The CISCE board has issued a clarification on the format of the question paper for Modern English (Language). According to the official circular, there will be a common question paper for English Paper 1 (Language) and Modern English (Language). The board also stated that the syllabus for language paper for both the subjects is identical. Hence, the question paper for Paper 1, that is, Language, will be the same for both English (801) and Modern English (891).

Students are advised to strictly adhere to the syllabi prescribed for these two subjects in the 'Regulations and Syllabuses for ISC Year 2027 Examination'.

Additionally, the board announced that there will be a common date of examination for both papers. Candidates confirmed for English (801) or Modern English (891) will appear for the examination for language paper on the same scheduled date and time.

The ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027 will inform Class 10 and 12 students about the list of subjects, day of the examination, date of the examination, time, duration, and exam day guidelines.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On ICSE, ISC Date Sheet Download Link