ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 timetables for the 2027 examination soon. Students planning to appear for the 2027 annual board exams will be able to check the detailed CISCE exam schedule from the official website, cisce.org.
Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now.
CISCE 10th, 12th Timetable: How To Download PDF
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.
- Visit cisce.org
- Go to the 'Examination' section
- Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link
- Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions
Last Exam's Date
The ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On ICSE, ISC 2027 Exam Dates, Test Guidelines
CISCE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Where To Check Official PDF?
The direct link to download the ICSE and ISC date sheet PDF will be made available on the official website of CISCE, cisce.org.
CISCE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: ISC Class 12 Exam Dates
The ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026. The council is yet to announce this year's exam dates.
CISCE Board Exam Timetable 2027 LIVE: What To Expect In ICSE 10th Date Sheet PDF
The ICSE 10th date sheet will include important details such as exam date and time, exam duration, and exam day instructions.
CISCE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: ICSE Class 10 Exam Dates
The ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026. The council is yet to announce this year's exam dates.
ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 LIVE: What To Expect In Timetable PDF?
The ICSE 2027 and ISC 2027 date sheets are expected to specify subject-wise examination dates, paper timings, duration, and candidate instructions. The following details will be mentioned on CISCE timetable PDF:
- Name of the subjects
- Day of the examination
- Date of the examination
- Time of the examination
- Duration
- Exam day guidelines