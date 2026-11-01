ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 timetables for the 2027 examination soon. Students planning to appear for the 2027 annual board exams will be able to check the detailed CISCE exam schedule from the official website, cisce.org.

Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now.

CISCE 10th, 12th Timetable: How To Download PDF

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.

Visit cisce.org

Go to the 'Examination' section

Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link

Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions

Last Exam's Date

The ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On ICSE, ISC 2027 Exam Dates, Test Guidelines