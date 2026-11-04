CISCE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) date sheets for the 2027 examination soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now. Students planning to appear for the 2027 annual board exams will be able to check the detailed CISCE exam schedule from the official website, cisce.org.
Last Year's Dates
Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.
CISCE 10th, 12th Timetable: How To Download PDF
Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.
- Visit cisce.org
- Go to the 'Examination' section
- Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link
- Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: What To Expect
Board exam candidates will be able to access the following information from the timetable PDF:
- List of subjects
- Day of the examination
- Date of the examination
- Time
- Duration
- Exam day guidelines
The ICSE, ISC board examinations require comprehensive preparation of all subjects. Hence, an early start of preparation is required from candidates in order to ace the examination with good scores.
Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On ICSE, ISC Date Sheet Download Link
ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 LIVE: Get To Know Exam Pattern
Candidates preparing for the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th exams must have knowledge of the exam pattern. Understanding the board exam pattern will allow candidates to the the exam structure, marking scheme, and types of questions asked in the examination.
ICSE, ISC Timetable 2027 LIVE: What To Expect In Timetable PDF?
The ICSE and ISC date sheets are expected to specify subject-wise examination dates, paper timings, duration, and candidate instructions. The following details will be mentioned on CISCE timetable PDF:
- Name of the subjects
- Day of the examination
- Date of the examination
- Time of the examination
- Duration
- Exam day guidelines
CISCE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet LIVE: ICSE 10th Specimen Question Papers
As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the council has published the specimen question papers and answer keys for ICSE Class 10 exam 2027 for the following subjects:
CISCE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet LIVE: Board Issues Clarification On Format Of Modern English Question Paper
The CISCE board has issued a clarification on the format of the question paper for Modern English (Language). According to the official circular, there will be a common question paper for English Paper 1 (Language) and Modern English (Language). The board also stated that the syllabus for language paper for both the subjects is identical. Hence, the question paper for Paper 1, that is, Language, will be same for both English (801) and Modern English (891).
Students are advised to strictly adhere to the syllabi prescribed for these two subjects in the 'Regulations and Syllabuses for ISC Year 2027 Examination'.
Additionally, the board announced that there will be a common date of examination for both papers. Candidates confirmed for English (801) or Modern English (891) will appear for the examination for language paper on the same scheduled date and time.
ICSE Timetable 2027 LIVE: 2,59,355 Candidates Enrolled For Last Board Exam
According to official record, 2,59,355 candidates enrolled for the ICSE (Class 10) board exams in 2026.