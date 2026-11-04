CISCE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet LIVE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) date sheets for the 2027 examination soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now. Students planning to appear for the 2027 annual board exams will be able to check the detailed CISCE exam schedule from the official website, cisce.org.

Last Year's Dates

Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. Additionally, the ICSE Class 10 exam for the last academic cycle was conducted from February 17 to March 30, 2026, in pen-paper mode. Meanwhile, the ISC 12th exams were scheduled from February 12 to April 6, 2026.

CISCE 10th, 12th Timetable: How To Download PDF

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.

Visit cisce.org Go to the 'Examination' section Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: What To Expect

Board exam candidates will be able to access the following information from the timetable PDF:

List of subjects

Day of the examination

Date of the examination

Time

Duration

Exam day guidelines

The ICSE, ISC board examinations require comprehensive preparation of all subjects. Hence, an early start of preparation is required from candidates in order to ace the examination with good scores.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On ICSE, ISC Date Sheet Download Link