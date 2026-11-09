Jammu And Kashmir Notifies Private University Rules, 25% Seats And Jobs Reserved For Locals

The Jammu and Kashmir government has notified the Private Universities Rules, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of reputed national and international institutions of higher learning in the Union Territory. According to officials, the rules provide for streamlined approval procedures, 25 per cent reservation for Jammu and Kashmir domiciles in admissions and employment, effective regulatory oversight and stringent penalties for violations, with a focus on transparency, accountability, and academic standards.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday congratulated Education Minister Shamima Firdous on the notification, describing it as an important milestone in strengthening the Union Territory's higher education sector.

The Office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X that "the new framework would facilitate institutional investment, expand educational and employment opportunities for local youth, and promote excellence in teaching, research and innovation."

The chief minister further observed that the initiative would encourage the establishment of institutions across disciplines, including STEM, Medicine, Law, Business Studies and Liberal Arts, while advancing the Government's objective of making quality higher education accessible to students within the Union Territory and developing the region as a competitive destination for higher learning and research.

According to a report by the Indo-Asian News Service (IANS), private universities will also be required to provide merit-cum-means scholarships to at least 10 per cent of their student intake, ensuring greater access to higher education for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

The new rules provide for the entry of private and foreign higher educational institutions into the Union Territory, as per the report. The government expects the move to generate investment, create employment, and stimulate economic growth.

The IANS reported that the institutions will function under the regulatory supervision of the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Regulatory Authority. The framework prohibits capitation fees, provides safeguards relating to fee regulation, and makes accreditation mandatory within five years.