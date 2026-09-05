"You Can Run But Can't Hide": Lashkar Terrorist Killed In J&K Identified

Jammu and Kashmir police said on Saturday that the terrorist killed during a gunfight yesterday has been identified as Yasir, a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative from Pakistan. Police have also released the picture of the killed terrorist.

"You Can Run But You Can't Hide ! The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba," said Jammu and Kashmir Police in a post on X.

A major anti-terrorist operation was launched on Thursday in the Pirpanjal mountains of Budgam district's Yousmarg area after a fierce gun battle between the holed-up terrorists and security forces.

The encounter broke out following an operation launched by police and security forces in the treacherous mountains. According to a senior police officer, at least two terrorists, believed to be foreigners, were hiding in the cordoned area.

Following the encounter yesterday, Srinagar-based Chinar Corps posted on X, "Based on specific intelligence input, a joint search operation was launched by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam. Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised and one AK rifle was recovered. A search operation is in progress."

Recently, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited the area where police have set up high-altitude jungle warfare units to track down terrorists who are believed to be well-trained in jungle warfare and suspected to be well-entrenched in the Pirpanjal mountains.

Security forces continue relentless operations across Jammu and Kashmir. After two terror incidents in July, a massive crackdown was launched across Kashmir, and more than 3,000 suspects were arrested.