Ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated concert at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, which is expected to draw a massive crowd of over 70,000 attendees, a fire services team conducted an inspection and flagged critical security gaps.

The fire department objected to over 44 closed exit points and demanded details about keyholders and stationed security personnel to ensure smooth emergency evacuations during the concert at the world's largest cricket stadium.

The inspection was conducted following the organizers' application for a Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC). Top fire officials reviewed the stadium arrangements and the temporary stage construction to evaluate safety protocols and crowd evacuation strategies.

Authorities said that while stage construction is currently underway without a final clearance, the official fire NOC will only be issued after further verification and a mandatory mock drill scheduled to be conducted by Friday.

To ensure complete safety, the fire department has planned a heavy deployment of on-site personnel, emergency vehicles, and safety marshals throughout the stadium.

Fire officer Mithun Mistry said at the concert venue, they are going to keep approximately 300 portable fire extinguishers and deploy 50 fire marshals on the day of the concert.

"From the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Fire and Emergency Services, a total of five vehicles-two mini firefighters, two water bowsers, and one emergency rescue tender-along with officers and staff, totaling approximately 50 personnel, will also be present," he said.

