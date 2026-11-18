In a significant move in the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant has withdrawn at least two cases from the bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

The decision, according to sources, was taken after consultation with senior judges of the collegium. According to people aware of the matter, the cases were withdrawn after the bench headed by Justice Amanullah decided to expand individual disputes into nationwide public interest litigations (PILs) in the course of the hearings.

The move to withdraw the cases from the bench has reportedly been taken to ensure that hearings align with the established judicial roster.

Supreme Court sources have told NDTV that in the concerned cases, the hearings began with individual grievances and later evolved to address nationwide policy and administrative issues.

Notably, the roster allocated to Justice Amanullah did not include the hearing of Public Interest Litigations (PILs).

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The Case Involving Amity University

The first case, Ayesha Jain vs Amity University, Noida, involved a student who alleged harassment by the university and claimed that her academic year was adversely affected due to the legal change of her name. During the proceedings, the matter expanded to encompass broader questions regarding the establishment, funding, and regulation of private universities.

CJI Surya Kant has reassigned this case to a three-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath, which also includes Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh. The next hearing is scheduled for November 19.

The Case Concerning Illegal Construction

The second case, Loganathan vs Government of Tamil Nadu, originated from an individual dispute regarding a one-and-a-half-storey structure built in Chennai without an approved building plan.

However, during the hearings, the matter expanded to cover wider issues, such as illegal construction across the country and the commercial use of residential properties. In this case, the Supreme Court had also sought responses from several states and municipal bodies, including those in the Delhi-NCR region.

This matter has now been referred to a bench presided over by Justice BV Nagarathna. The next hearing is likely to take place on November 23.

According to sources, the CJI consulted with senior judges of the collegium - Justices Vikram Nath, BV Nagarathna, MM Sundresh, and PS Narasimha - regarding this issue, following which the decision was taken to withdraw the cases.

NDTV has also learnt that during a 'Full Court' meeting about four weeks ago, the CJI had emphasised that all judges should hear cases strictly in accordance with their assigned roster. He clarified that the established system for the allocation of cases and the prescribed roster must be followed in all judicial proceedings.

In the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice is designated as the 'Master of the Roster' and the authority to allocate cases to various benches and to determine the roster for judicial work rests with the CJI. This arrangement has also been affirmed in several judgments of the Supreme Court.