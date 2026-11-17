The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on November 18 a plea filed by the Supreme Court Bar Association seeking contempt action against a lawyer who made alleged unsavoury remarks against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Advocates Pragya Baghel and Meenesh Dubey, secretary and joint secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), respectively, mentioned the matter.

They informed the bench that they have obtained the consent of Attorney General R Venkataramani to file a petition seeking initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against the lawyer.

The bench said the plea would be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

In an unusual turn of events on Monday, a lawyer was escorted out of a courtroom of the apex court after he allegedly made unsubstantiated and unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

After a bench comprising the CJI and Justices Bagchi and Mohana assembled in the afternoon on Monday, the lawyer sought an urgent hearing on his submissions regarding alleged corruption in the judiciary.

He alleged that he had not received any response from the CJI's office to his communication on the issue sent on November 2.

The lawyer urged the top court to accord a hearing straightaway.

"You cannot mention anything like this," Justice Mohana observed.

When the lawyer persisted, the CJI said, "We will see, you just wait."

However, the lawyer allegedly proceeded to make unsavoury remarks against the CJI.

"No, I will not wait. You cannot sit in that chair. You do not deserve. You do not have the integrity for that," the lawyer said.

After that, the virtual proceedings of the court were stopped for some time.

Later, according to sources, the lawyer was escorted out of the courtroom by the security personnel present there.

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