Stray Dogs Attack, Pull, Drag 6-Year-Old Girl In Ghaziabad, Then A Rescue

A six-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of stray dogs inside a residential society in Ghaziabad, with the entire incident captured on CCTV.

The incident took place at Star Rameshwaram Society in Raj Nagar Extension. The girl was walking through the residential complex when one of the stray dogs suddenly ran towards her.

CCTV footage shows the dog grabbing the girl's dress with its teeth and dragging her towards three other dogs. The dogs then surrounded the child as she struggled to get away.

A woman nearby rushed to the girl's aid and used her sandals to scare the dogs away. Other residents soon joined her and took the girl to safety.

The girl sustained injuries in the attack was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Residents have alleged that despite repeated complaints about stray dogs in the society, the municipal authorities have failed to take concrete action. They have urged the authorities to address the issue and prevent similar attacks in the future.

With Inputs From Abhishek Sharma