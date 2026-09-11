Carplomacy 4.0: PM Modi, Putin Travel In 'Fortress On Wheels' In Delhi

Diplomacy usually happens across negotiating tables. Lately, cars have come into picture as well.

The latest exhibit was in New Delhi when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin met for bilateral talks and then travelled together in the latter's armoured Aurus Senat limousine, a day ahead of the 11-member BRICS summit.

It's the same car that made headlines after PM Modi rode in it with Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China last year.

The two leaders travelled together in the Russian leader's limousine to the INNOPROM exhibition at Bharat Mandapam after their bilateral meeting.

INNOPROM - the International Industrial Exhibition is a global platform that brings together manufacturers and buyers from around the world. It provides an opportunity to showcase cutting-edge technologies, access the international market, and serve as an effective B2B platform for productive networking.

Earlier, during their bilateral talks, PM Modi gifted Putin a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, the classical Tamil scripture composed by the weaver-saint Thiruvalluvar.

"Two thousand years ago, Thiruvalluvar wrote the Thirukkural. It includes the entire gamut of human life. It has been translated into the Russian language. I am confident that the people-to-people contact will increase with the translation of the Thirukkural into Russian, which will play a big role in strengthening our relations," PM Modi told Putin.

In a subsequent post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Presented President Putin with a Russian translation of the Thirukkural, which carries the eternal wisdom of the great Thiruvalluvar across languages and borders."

Moscow is one of New Delhi's most important strategic partners and military suppliers, with the two leaders shown by broadcasters grinning and patting each other on the back at the New Delhi conference centre where Saturday's summit will be held.

The Ministry of External Affairs said PM Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President Putin on various aspects of the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

"The leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in sectors including trade, energy, defense, space and people to people ties which remain key focus areas of the enduring India-Russia partnership," the Ministry said.

"They also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest in the regional and global sphere, including conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region. PM reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remains the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stands ready to assist in peace efforts," the Ministry added.

Putin last visited India in December 2025, but the two leaders met earlier this month at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan.